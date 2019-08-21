Probe finds Jaipur molestation case accused killed eyewitness

india

The probe into the murder of a 30-year-old molestation eyewitness in Jaipur has found that the six accused in the case tried to force him to withdraw his statement against them, a police officer said.

The six abducted and thrashed Ramdhan Yadav, the eyewitness, to death when he refused to do so, he added. The six were arrested on Monday.

Yadav succumbed to his injuries at a Jaipur hospital after he was abducted from his house on Saturday.

The six accused have been identified as Maliram Jat, 32, Kailash Ram Yadav, 34, Mukesh Kumar Jat, 35, Rajkumar Swamy, 26, Mohan Lal Mali, 35, and Yogesh Swami, 24.

Deputy police commissioner Vikas Sharma said Ramdhan Yadav’s friend filed the molestation case on August 16. Ramdhan Yadav was the eyewitness and had given a statement to police.

“The accused told us during investigation that Ramdhan Yadav was in a live-in-relationship with the complainant. They [accused] met Ramdhan Yadav and his two friends at a hotel to settle the case... The accused again met him near the building of the complainant during which the accused pressured the deceased but when he refused their offer, they decided to abduct him,” said Sharma

The accused abducted him on Saturday from his friend’s flat and took him to an isolated place, where they hit him with steel rods and pipes. “Yadav succumbed to his injuries later,” Sharma said.

