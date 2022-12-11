Jaish commander’s two-storey house razed in J&K's Pulwama

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday demolished the house of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander in Pulwama district, officials familiar with the matter said.

Ashiq Nengroo was designated a terrorist by the Centre in April this year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly running a terror network from Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the notification, the ministry of home affairs had said that Nengroo was involved in helping terrorists infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and was also responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the region. He is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now “engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir”, remote controlled from Pakistan, the ministry had said.

Also Read | Pahalgam shivers at -5.6°C, Met predicts snow spells

People aware of the matter said the 35-year-old managed to escape to Pakistan along with his family and was currently operating from there.

“The two-storey house at New Colony in Rajpora had come up on state land. It was demolished by the district administration in the presence of police,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Negroo’s brother Reyaz Ahmad is currently in jail for allegedly ferrying terrorists in a truck in 2018. The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Police officials said another brother of his was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in 2013.