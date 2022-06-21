Jaish terrorist who killed cop among 4 gunned down in J&K

Two terrorists - including one from Jaish-e-Mohammed, who was responsible for killing a cop - were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in an encounter. The encounter took place in a village in the Pulwama district. "Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Majid Nazir, killer of SI Farooq Mir has been neutralised in the Pulwama encounter," Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The other terrorist is yet to be identified.

On June 18, a police sub-inspector was killed in a terror attack. The bullet-ridden body of the officer - Farooq Ahmad Mir - was found in the paddy field near his home in Samboora village of the south Kashmir. The killing came amid a series of attacks on policemen in different parts of the Kashmir valley this year. So far, eight personnel have been killed. Most of them were killed near their homes when they were unarmed, according to reports.

Meanwhile, a separate encounter took place in the Tulibal area of the Sopore district where two terrorists were gunned down.

Earlier on Monday, Kumar said that seven terrorists - including three Pakistanis - were killed in encounters with security forces in the Valley. Security forces are on alert following several incidents of targeted killings in the valley.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week, urged people not to allow "inimical forces to break the social fabric" and noted that the electoral process is likely to begin in the coming months.

(With inputs from ANI)

