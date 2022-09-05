Jaishankar, Amirabdollahian discuss bilateral ties, Iran nuclear deal

Bilateral cooperation under mechanisms such as the Joint Economic Commission and Tehran’s negotiations on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal figured in a phone call between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

“Discussed our bilateral cooperation and JCPOA. Look forward to remaining in touch,” Jaishankar tweeted after the conversation on Sunday without giving details.

A readout from the Iranian foreign ministry said the two leaders held talks on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels. These issues included the next meeting of the Joint Economic Commission and Iran’s negotiations on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the nuclear deal that was dumped by the Donald Trump administration.

Amirabdollahian said Iran is prepared to hold the next meeting of the Joint Economic Commission with India. He pointed to the expanding ties between Tehran and New Delhi, and described the outcome of his recent visit to India as satisfactory.

He further said Iran is ready to implement agreements reached during his visit, though the readout did not give details.

Amirabdollahian briefed Jaishankar on the “latest state of the sanctions removal talks” and thanked India for its efforts to bring the views of Iran and the other sides closer together.

Iran and the US have held several rounds of talks on reviving the JCPOA, which was abandoned by former US president Trump in 2018. Trump had also re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to breach nuclear curbs implemented as part of the deal.

During the phone conversation, Amirabdollahian also extended greetings on behalf of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The readout quoted Jaishankar as saying that he hoped relations between India and Iran will expand in various spheres. He said India always supports the peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue and this support will continue in future.

Referring to Joint Economic Commission and the need to frame a roadmap for ties, Jaishankar said bilateral relations will expand in all areas in the long run as a result of the follow-up on major topics on the agenda of both sides.