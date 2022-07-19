India worried about Lanka crisis spillover, there's misinformed comparison: Govt

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the crisis in Sri Lanka is a very serious one and there is an unprecedented situation in many ways.

Jaishankar made the initial remarks as part of the government's briefing at an all-party meeting on the unfolding situation in the island nation that is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

He said he has seen misinformed comparisons in Lankan context. “People asked if such a situation can occur in India,” he added.

The minister further said that as the matter pertains to a very close neighbour, the government is naturally worried about its consequences and the spillover it can have for India.

"The reason we took the initiative to request you all to join an all-party meeting was...this is a very serious crisis and what we are seeing in Sri Lanka is in many ways an unprecedented situation," Jaishankar said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Union minister Parshottam Rupala were among the other senior members of the government present at the briefing, besides P Chidambaram and Manickam Tagore of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Sharad Pawar and TR Baalu and MM Abdulla of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

M Thambidurai (AIADMK), Saugata Ray (Trinamool Congress), Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), Sanjay Singh (Aam Aadmi Party), Keshava Rao (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Ritesh Pandey (Bahujan Samaj Party), Vijayasai Reddy (YSR Congress) and Vaiko (MDMK) were the other MPs who attended the meeting.

(With agency inputs)

