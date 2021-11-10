Jaishankar calls for easing of air travel restrictions by GCC states

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called for further easing of restrictions by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states on air travel from India and mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He raised the matter during a meeting with GCC secretary general Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf. The two leaders also reviewed India-GCC ties and discussed trade and investment relations.

Nayef Falah, a former finance minister of Kuwait, is on his first official visit to India during November 10-11. He was appointed secretary general of the GCC in February 2020.

The GCC is a regional political and economic union that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Millions of Indians live and work in the GCC states. India has been pushing the GCC to ease travel restrictions so that Indian citizens can return to their jobs in the region.

Jaishankar and Nayef Falah carried out a detailed review of India-GCC relations and discussed ways to enhance them, the external affairs ministry said in a statement. Jaishankar hoped there would be a further easing of restrictions by GCC states on air travel from India and mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two leaders discussed trade and investment ties and expressed satisfaction that essential trade between India and the GCC had continued even during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Both sides agreed on the need to further secure supply chains, including in the areas of energy security, food security and healthcare, the statement said. Jaishankar highlighted India as a destination for foreign direct investments, including for sovereign wealth funds of GCC states.

Nayef Falah lauded the contribution of the Indian community to the Gulf countries and said the “GCC wants to be a partner of India in its economic growth”, the statement said.

Jaishankar thanked the GCC countries for taking care of the large Indian diaspora during the pandemic and for the medical assistance provided during the second wave of infections in India in April-May. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at India-GCC cooperation in handling the challenges posed by the pandemic, and Jaishankar apprised Nayef Falah of India’s progress in its vaccination programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. Jaishankar congratulated Nayef Falah for the GCC’s constructive role in promoting stability and prosperity in the region.

Both sides decided to hold the next India-GCC troika political dialogue at an early date. The last round of the dialogue was held virtually in November 2020. Both sides also agreed to further institutionalise the annual meetings between the external affairs minister and the GCC troika by signing a memorandum of understanding in the coming months.

Nayef Falah will hold talks with commerce minister Piyush Goyal on November 11.