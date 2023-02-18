Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaishankar gifts Rohit Sharma-signed bat to Australian counterpart Penny Wong

Updated on Feb 18, 2023 09:18 AM IST

Australia's foreign minister also gifts a personalised cricket jersey with Union external affairs minister's name printed on it, reports ANI.

EAM Jaishankar gifts cricket bat signed by Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during his trip to the country to attend the Raisina@Sydney Dialigue. During his meet, Jaishankar exchanged gifts that include a cricket bat signed by Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and a jersey with ‘Jaishankar’ printed on it, as reported by news agency ANI. The amiable gesture from both sides comes amid test series between India and Australia to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Union minster Jaishankar also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the sidelines of the Raisina@Sydney Business Breakfast. Along with raising relevant developments in both the countries' strategic relationship, Jaishankar said both of them discussed cricket. “Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. Apprised @AlboMP of recent developments in that regard,” he said in a tweet, adding in another tweet, "“P.S.: Of course, discussed cricket :)”.

“In a changing global scenario, India and Australia are forging a crucial partnership and the contributions of all stakeholders is appreciated,” he said in a tweet sharing his keynote address at the event.

The Raisina@Sydney was organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney.

(With ANI inputs)

