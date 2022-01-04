Jaishankar holds talks with US, Russian counterparts, discuss bilateral ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar held telephonic conversations with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The conversation with Blinken focused on bilateral and global issues, including the current state of affairs in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides also exchanged New Year greetings, a statement said.

"A broad-ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Regarding the talks with Lavrov, the Russian embassy said it was a follow-up to the results of the summit held in Delhi on December 6 and the duo discussed practical issues of bilateral cooperation.

“Glad to exchange New Year greetings with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov this evening. Discussed the follow up of the Annual Summit and 2+2 Meeting. Agreed to remain in regular touch,” the EAM wrote on Twitter.

The embassy said the ministers agreed on further steps to expand interaction in regional and international affairs, including cooperation in the SCO, BRICS, RIC, as well as in the UN & UN Security Council. They also exchanged views on preparations for upcoming high-level contacts and confirmed the intention to consistently strengthen relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two states in the spheres of economy and investments, nuclear energy, space, high technologies and healthcare.”

The conversation between India and the US came at a time when the countries are preparing for the next edition of the "two-plus-two" foreign and defence ministerial talks. The "two-plus-two" dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.

