Jaishankar meets his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun to bolster relations

India and South Korea reviewed bilateral cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, defence, technology, shipbuilding, and clean energy as external affairs minister S Jaishankar met his counterpart Cho Hyun in Seoul on Wednesday to bolster relations between the two sides.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with his counterpart Cho Hyun in Seoul. (X)

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Jaishankar emphasised the importance of India-South Korea ties in a complicated world and called for the fashioning of a more forward-looking and contemporary relationship at a time when countries with shared values and strong mutual trust should work more closely together.

The discussions with Cho followed up on the outcomes of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to India in April last year, Jaishankar said on social media. The two sides reviewed cooperation in the political sphere, trade, investment, defence, technology, shipbuilding, clean energy, and culture, and explored opportunities in startups, fintech, and multilateral forums, he said.

Regional developments and global issues also figured in the meeting that lasted almost three hours. Jaishankar said during the meeting that both sides feel that a lot more remains to be realised to achieve the full potential of the bilateral relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} Cho said on social media that the South Korean President’s visit to India last year had helped take bilateral ties to a completely new level, and he and Jaishankar had discussed how to build on achievements in sectors such as trade, investment, and finance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cho said on social media that the South Korean President’s visit to India last year had helped take bilateral ties to a completely new level, and he and Jaishankar had discussed how to build on achievements in sectors such as trade, investment, and finance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian Prime Minister’s Office is currently hosting “Korea Week” to deliver on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to “directly address challenges faced by Korean businesses”, Cho noted. “I am grateful for India’s strong support, and Korea will soon host a similar dialogue for Indian companies in Korea,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Prime Minister’s Office is currently hosting “Korea Week” to deliver on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to “directly address challenges faced by Korean businesses”, Cho noted. “I am grateful for India’s strong support, and Korea will soon host a similar dialogue for Indian companies in Korea,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The two sides had an in-depth exchange on the rapidly changing global landscape and agreed to stay in close touch on the economic implications of developments in the Middle East, Cho said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sides had an in-depth exchange on the rapidly changing global landscape and agreed to stay in close touch on the economic implications of developments in the Middle East, Cho said. {{/usCountry}}

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Trade and economic ties between India and South Korea gathered momentum after the implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2010, and two-way trade was worth $25.6 billion in 2025, with India’s imports pegged at $19.2 billion. In 2022, bilateral trade had reached a record level of $27.8 billion

South Korea is the 16th largest source of foreign direct investments into India, with total investments during 2025 amounting to $685 million. Cumulative investments from South Korea since 1980 are worth around $10 billion.

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