Home / India News / Jaishankar meets leaders from US corporate sector
india news

Jaishankar meets leaders from US corporate sector

The meeting organised by USIBC, which is part of US Chambers of Commerce, was described as a "productive" one.
PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:22 PM IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(Reuters)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met members of the American corporate sector during which he was briefed on the Covid-19 assistance being carried out by US businesses.

"Minister Jaishankar was briefed on United States companies ongoing support to assist Covid-19 relief efforts in India, vaccine access and further ways to build healthcare infrastructure together," US India Business Council said in a tweet.

The meeting organised by USIBC, which is part of US Chambers of Commerce, was described as a "productive" one.

Most of the engagements of the external affairs minister on Thursday are closed for the press.

Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, as part of India's first Cabinet-level visit to the US.

During his three-day stay here, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his American counterpart Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, along with other key members of the Biden administration.

On Wednesday night, among others, he had a meeting with Congressman Brad Sherman, Co-Chair of House India Caucus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
corporate sector eam s jaishankar coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP