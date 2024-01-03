External affairs minister S Jaishankar will make his first foreign visit of the year to Nepal during January 4-5 to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral joint commission and to hold talks with the leadership in Kathmandu to take forward ties in areas ranging from connectivity to development cooperation. Jaishankar to co-chair India-Nepal 7th joint commission meet during 2-day visit

Jaishankar is visiting Nepal at the invitation of foreign minister NP Saud, who will join him to co-chair the seventh meeting of the joint commission, which was established in 1987 and acts as a platform for both foreign ministers to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.

During the visit, Jaishankar will call on the leadership of Nepal and meet prominent political figures, the external affairs ministry said in a statement announcing the visit on Wednesday.

“Nepal is a priority partner of India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours,” the statement said.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that among the issues that are expected to figure in Jaishankar’s talks with the Nepalese leadership are ways to take forward an agreement on India purchasing 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal within the next 10 years, bolstering connectivity by road, rail and rivers, and trade.

During Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s visit to India in June 2023, the two sides had agreed that New Delhi will ramp up the import of hydropower from the neighbouring country. India has also agreed to allow the export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh via its territory and the three countries have finalised a draft agreement that is awaiting ratification.

Some development projects completed with Indian assistance are expected to be inaugurated during Jaishankar’s visit. He is also expected to meet Dahal, also known as Prachanda, and other Nepalese leaders, the people said.