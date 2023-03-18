Jaishankar tweets photo with Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor after G20 presidency meeting

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a consultative committee on India's G20 presidency which was attended by several opposition leaders including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi. Jaishankar shared a photograph of him standing alongside committee members, thanking them for their active participation. (Also Read | On 'China threats', Jaishankar's ‘panda huggers’ dig at Rahul Gandhi)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with members of parliamentary consultative committee, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Twitter / @DrSJaishankar)

“Chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs on India’s G20 Presidency. Thank members for their active participation,” the minister said in a tweet.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of Rajya Sabha, thanked Jaishankar and India's foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra for keeping the committee updated on important issues with respect to external affairs.

“Thank you Hon FM @DrSJaishankar ji and Foreign Secy @AmbVMKwatra ji for keeping the consultative committee updated on issues of importance wrt External Affairs. Was interesting to get insights on India’s G20 Presidency,” she tweeted.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

Earlier this week, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tipped the country's G20 Presidency as its “most high-profile international endeavour ever.”

“India’s G20 Presidency comes at a time when the world faces multiple challenges, ranging from climate change and lack of progress in SDGs to the economic slowdown, debt distress, uneven pandemic recovery, food and energy insecurity and geopolitical conflicts,” she said.

“Yet in every challenge lies an opportunity. The world is looking at G20 as a ray of hope in providing fresh perspectives and durable solutions to global problems,” she said, according to a statement of her remarks posted on the website of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

