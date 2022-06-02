Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaishankar’s principal aide Shilpak Ambule to now head China desk in MEA

A 2002 batch IFS officer, Dr Shilpak Ambule has served with S Jaishankar in Foreign Secretary and External Affairs Minister’s office for the past eight years.
Dr Shilpak Namdeo Ambule is the new head of China desk.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 05:07 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Dr Shilpak N Ambule, Joint Secretary in External Affairs Minister's office, has been appointed as head of China Desk in South Block with Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu, another Chinese language speaker, slated to take over as Director in the same office.

A 2002 batch IFS officer, Dr Ambule is a very experienced hand in the External Affairs Ministry after having worked in the office of Foreign Secretary when Dr S Jaishankar occupied that position and later when he became the External Affairs Minister. 

A Chinese language speaker who has worked both in Beijing and in the East Asia division, which he will now head, Dr Ambule keeps a low profile despite working in the spotlight for the past eight years. He succeeds Additional Secretary Naveen Srivastava, who has taken over as Indian Ambassador to Nepal.

Replacing Shilpak in the EAM office is Sandeep Bayyapu, who has worked in Beijing, Guangzhou and Abu Dhabi.

While Dr Ambule is currently accompanying Minister Jaishankar to Czech and Slovakia Republic, he has a tough job ahead as Joint Secretary (East Asia) with the onerous job of negotiating with the Chinese to restore April 2020 status quo ante in East Ladakh. As Jaishankar's principal aide, Dr Ambule has had first hand experience in dealing with China, Korea and Japan.

