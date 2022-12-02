Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Three former Congress leaders get key BJP titles in new shuffle

Three former Congress leaders get key BJP titles in new shuffle

india news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 03:52 PM IST

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar have been made members of BJP national executive.

Former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Source: @JaiveerShergill)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson. It also appointed former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive, the party said in a statement.

Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, the party said.

Shergill, who is a lawyer by profession and was one of the prominent ones among young Congress leaders, on August 24, tendered his resignation claiming that the vision of the decision-makers no longer was in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

Former Punjab Congress chief Jakhar too parted ways with the Congress in May this year.

Singh quit the Congress after he was unceremoniously removed as Punjab chief minister last year. The former chief minister, who joined politics in 1969, floated his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress after quitting the Congress. He merged his outfit with the BJP after he joined the party.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
bjp jaiveer shergill amarinder singh sunil jakhar
