Jaiveer Shergill resigns as Cong national spokesperson, writes about sycophancy to Sonia

Updated on Aug 24, 2022 04:42 PM IST

Jaiveer Shergill wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Shergill said decision-making in the party is no longer for interests of public, but is influenced by self-serving individuals indulging in sycophancy.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.
ByHT News Desk

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned from the post of national spokesperson of the party.

In a letter that Shergill wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Shergill said decision-making in the party is no longer for interests of public, but is influenced by self-serving individuals indulging in sycophancy. Later, speaking to reporters, Shergill said he had resigned from all posts in the party.

"The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill's letter read.

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public and country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality," he wrote

He was reportedly not allowed to hold press conferences for the past few months.

Shergill is a lawyer from Punjab and is a prominent face among the youth leaders of the party.

This comes days after party veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma resigned from role assigned to them in the party.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

jaiveer shergill
