Home / India News / Jal Jeevan Mission a women-driven movement, says PM Modi
india news

Jal Jeevan Mission a women-driven movement, says PM Modi

Published on Oct 02, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0, in New Delhi. (PTI PHOTO.)
By HT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with gram panchayats and pani samitis (water sanitation bodies) as he launched the government’s new Jal Jeevan Mission App for “improving awareness and increasing transparency and accountability” of the Centre’s schemes for sanitation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The PM stressed on the contribution of women to the movement to improve access to tap water.

“This is a village-driven, women-driven movement. Its main base is a mass movement and public participation,” he said. “It has been my constant effort that this thinking of Gram Swaraj should move forward towards accomplishments.”

Modi elaborated that from Independence till 2019, only 3 crore households in the country had access to tap water. “Since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, 5 crore households have been connected with water connections. Today, water is reaching every household in about 1.25 lakh villages in about 80 districts of the country. In aspirational districts the number of tap connections have increased from 31 lakh to 1.16 crore,” he said.

The PM also launched the “Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh”. “Any individual, institution, corporation, or philanthropist, be it in India or abroad, can contribute (on this platform) to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, Anganwadi centre, ashram shala, and other public institutions,” the government said in a press statement.

The PM spoke with gram panchayats from across the country to assess the problems and issues they have faced when it comes to availability of clean drinking water. Girijakant Tiwari of Umaree village of District Banda from Uttar Pradesh told the Prime Minister that safe and clean water is available in his village and has improved the lives of women of the village.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for cleanliness, highlighting the government’s flagship scheme Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 that was launched earlier this week.

Sudha, from Vellery, Tamil Nadu told the PM that all the houses in her area had received a piped drinking water connection. According to her, the availability of water improved their life, giving them time for other productive activities, including construction of check dams and ponds.

