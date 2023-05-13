Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP's Sushil Rinku leading, Congress 2nd

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP's Sushil Rinku leading, Congress 2nd

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 13, 2023 10:53 AM IST

Sushil Rinku was leading in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, counting of votes for which is underway, trends showed.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Rinku was leading in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, counting of votes for which is underway, trends showed on Saturday. Rinku (1,43,931) is ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (1,16,431) by 27,500 votes, according to the latest trends at 10.30am.

AAP's Sushil Rinku in Jalandhar. (PTI file)

The seat had fallen vacant following the death Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was at the third spot, while the Bharatiya Janata Party's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (75,672) is at the fourth spot, the trends showed. Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi (69,350) of the SAD at the fifth place

The bypoll was held on May 10 and the counting of votes began at 8 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
aam aadmi party jalandhar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP