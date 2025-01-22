Jalgaon rail accident: 11 passengers jump out fearing fire, run over by another train

At least 11 people were killed after they being hit by the Bengaluru Express in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, railway officials said. The catastrophic train accident occured near the Paranda railway station at 4.19 pm on Wednesday. Pushpak Express was heading from Lucknow to Mumbai.

According to railway officials, the tragedy unfolded when passengers aboard the Pushpak Express, fearing a potential fire after smoke emanated from the train’s wheels, hastily jumped onto the tracks in an attempt to escape. The train was heading from Lucknow to Mumbai. The sudden movement of passengers onto the tracks set the stage for the ensuing disaster.

At that very moment, the Bengaluru Express, traveling in the opposite direction, collided with the passengers who had jumped onto the tracks.

"Some passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express," said Central Railway's chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the Pushpak train accident and has ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured.

The accident spot is more than 400 km away from Mumbai.

"Our preliminary information is that there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either `hot axle' or `brake-binding' (jamming), and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing," a senior railway official told PTI.

"Senior officials are reaching the spot, after which more information will be available," said Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil who is also the guardian minister of Jalgaon.