‘Chain pulling…’: Officials reveal what caused Jalgaon accident

In a tragic rail accident, 11 passengers of the Lucknow-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Pushpak Express were killed and five injured, after they stepped out of the train and were hit by Karnataka Express coming from another direction in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

According to officials, a chain pulling incident took place on Pushpak Express due to a rumour of fire on board around 5 pm between Maheji and Pardhade stations.

What caused the railway accident?

“The train had stopped, after which some passengers from a coach stepped out. Meanwhile, Karnataka Express, going in the opposition direction, was passing through the next track,” Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Kumar Leela said in a video.

“We have also sought help from nearby hospitals. Railway's accident relief medical van has also left from Bhusawal and it will reach the site soon... Karnataka Express has resumed its onward journey and Pushpak Express will resume the journey after help is provided to injured passengers,” Leela said in interaction with ANI.

Nashik divisional commissioner Praveen Gedam told ANI that additional SP, SP, Collector and other officials were on their way to the accident spot.

“We are coordinating with DRM and Railway officials. 8 ambulances reached the spot as per last available information, additional rescue vans of Railway and Railway ambulances are being rushed to the spot,” he added.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X,"The tragic incident of the loss of lives of some people near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them."

“My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly. The entire district administration is working in coordination with the railway administration, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured,” Fadnavis said in a post in Marathi.

“8 ambulances have been dispatched. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured. Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights etc. have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary help is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration,” he added.