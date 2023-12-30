Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train: Check ticket prices, travel time, stoppages and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday is launching eight new trains in India, running on different routes. One of the trains that PM Modi is launching today is the Vande Bharat Express train running from Jalna to Mumbai. The regular operation of Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will commence from January 1.(File)

PM Modi will be launching the Jalna-Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Vande Bharat Express train remotely during his visit to Ayodhya, while inaugurating different projects in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Launched as a superior alternative to the Shatabdi Express, the Vande Bharat Express trains are fully air conditioned chair cars that have a potential speed of up to 160 kmph. These trains have self propelled engines, which allow a faster travel time.

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Train number and travel time

The new train 20705 Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express train will have a total travel time of less than seven hours, leaving from Mumbai's CSMT at 5:05 am and reaching the Jalna station at 11:55 am. The total travel time is 6 hours 50 minutes.

From Mumbai to Jalna, the stoppages will be on Aurangabad, Manmad Junction, Nasik Road, Kalyan Junction, Thane and Dadar stations. The train will run only on Wednesdays, covering a distance of 434 km.

In the reverse direction, train number 20706 CSMT-Jalna Vande Bharat Express will leave from Mumbai’s CSMT station at 1:10 pm and reach Jalna at 8:30 pm, taking a total travel time of 7 hours 20 minutes.

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Ticket prices

The chair car seat ticket for train number 20705 Jalna-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is ₹1120. The ticket prices for the Executive Chair Car seat is ₹2125. The Mumbai-Jalna train will start regular service from January 1, 2024, while the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat will start service from January 2, 2024.

Not just the Jalna-Mumbai train, but PM Modi will be flagging off seven more trains on different routes across the country. Out of the total eight trains to be launched today, six are Vande Bharat Express while two are Amrit Bharat Express trains.