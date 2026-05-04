Jalukbari election result LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am; all eyes on Himanta’s seat

Jalukbari election result LIVE: The battle for Assam is set to enter its final stage with the counting of votes on Monday, May 4, which will determine whether the BJP-led NDA gets a third term or the Congress wrests power. EVMs now hold the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state. They will be opened at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts. ...Read More

The five constituencies that cover the core urban and suburban areas of Guwahati after delimitation include the Dispur Assembly constituency, the Dimoria Assembly constituency (SC reserved), the New Guwahati Assembly constituency, the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency, and the Jalukbari Assembly constituency.

Jalukbari, represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma, is Assembly Constituency No. 51 in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district. It falls under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency and covers parts of Guwahati city, including the Jalukbari locality. It is known for its educational institutions and connectivity via NH-27.

Sarma of the BJP won the seat with 130,762 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections, securing a 73.52% vote share and defeating Romen Chandra Borthakur of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 92,677 votes. He had previously contested the seat as a Congress candidate in 2011.

Past results heavily shape expectations, and Jalukbari has consistently delivered decisive victories. In previous elections, there have been very high vote shares for the sitting MLA.

Assam exit poll predictions 2026

Exit polls have predicted a historic third consecutive term for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam. Projections from agencies such as Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya indicate a comfortable majority for the saffron alliance, with some suggesting the BJP could cross the 100-seat mark.

Most surveys place the incumbent alliance well above 80 seats, while the Congress-led ‘ASOM’ alliance is projected to secure around 25 to 35 seats.