Guwahati election result LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am; Dispur, Jalukbari among key seats to watch

In Guwahati, where delimitation has redrawn political boundaries and introduced new seats like New Guwahati and Guwahati Central, the contest reflects a mix of generational shifts and high-profile face-offs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, and several prominent figures are in the fray, even as exit polls hint at an edge for the NDA—claims strongly contested by the opposition.

The five constituencies in Guwahati

The five constituencies that cover the core urban and suburban areas of Guwahati after delimitation include the Dispur Assembly constituency, the Dimoria Assembly constituency (SC reserved), the New Guwahati Assembly constituency, the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency, and the Jalukbari Assembly constituency.

Guwahati had slightly different constituency boundaries in the past. However, the 2023 delimitation reshaped them and two new urban seats were introduced – New Guwahati and Guwahati Central.

NDA vs Opposition in Assam

The Assam elections are a straight contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. While exit polls give an edge to the BJP alliance, the opposition has strongly disputed these projections, the BJP alliance claiming a “silent vote” in their favour.

The election has turned into a generational clash between the “old guard” and Gen Z in Guwahati Central. Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Gupta is defending his urban stronghold against Kunki Chowdhury, a 27-year-old first-time candidate from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Chowdhury is notably focusing on youth issues and civic reform to disrupt the established political order.

Meanwhile in Dispur, the BJP has made a high-stakes gamble by fielding Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress stalwart who defected to the saffron party just before the polls. He is facing Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress.

Assam all set to count votes

EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts amid tight security arrangements.

Among the contestants, 59 are women. Counting in Nagaon district will be held in three separate centres, while in Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat it will be held at two centres each.

Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The authorities will deploy 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.

Chief electoral officer Anurag Goel had said that two additional CAPF companies will be kept on static duty. On the other hand, 93 companies of state armed police have already been deployed in the districts, he said.