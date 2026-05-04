Guwahati election result LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am; Dispur, Jalukbari among key seats to watch
The battle for Assam reaches its decisive moment with the counting of votes for the 126-member Assembly, with all eyes on Guwahati’s key urban constituencies.
Guwahati election result LIVE: The high-stakes battle for Assam reaches its decisive moment today as counting of votes begins for the 126-member Assembly, with all eyes on Guwahati’s key urban constituencies that could play a crucial role in shaping the final outcome. EVMs carrying the fate of 722 candidates will be opened across 40 counting centres under tight security, amid a fierce contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance....Read More
In Guwahati, where delimitation has redrawn political boundaries and introduced new seats like New Guwahati and Guwahati Central, the contest reflects a mix of generational shifts and high-profile face-offs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, and several prominent figures are in the fray, even as exit polls hint at an edge for the NDA—claims strongly contested by the opposition.
The five constituencies in Guwahati
The five constituencies that cover the core urban and suburban areas of Guwahati after delimitation include the Dispur Assembly constituency, the Dimoria Assembly constituency (SC reserved), the New Guwahati Assembly constituency, the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency, and the Jalukbari Assembly constituency.
Guwahati had slightly different constituency boundaries in the past. However, the 2023 delimitation reshaped them and two new urban seats were introduced – New Guwahati and Guwahati Central.
NDA vs Opposition in Assam
The Assam elections are a straight contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. While exit polls give an edge to the BJP alliance, the opposition has strongly disputed these projections, the BJP alliance claiming a “silent vote” in their favour.
The election has turned into a generational clash between the “old guard” and Gen Z in Guwahati Central. Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Gupta is defending his urban stronghold against Kunki Chowdhury, a 27-year-old first-time candidate from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Chowdhury is notably focusing on youth issues and civic reform to disrupt the established political order.
Meanwhile in Dispur, the BJP has made a high-stakes gamble by fielding Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress stalwart who defected to the saffron party just before the polls. He is facing Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress.
Assam all set to count votes
EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts amid tight security arrangements.
Among the contestants, 59 are women. Counting in Nagaon district will be held in three separate centres, while in Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat it will be held at two centres each.
Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The authorities will deploy 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.
Chief electoral officer Anurag Goel had said that two additional CAPF companies will be kept on static duty. On the other hand, 93 companies of state armed police have already been deployed in the districts, he said.
Guwahati election result LIVE: What was the voter turnout in Guwahati Central in the previous election?
Guwahati Central notably registered a voter turnout of 87.12% during the 2021 Assembly Election.
Guwahati election result LIVE: What to expect today
- Competitive verdict likely: Guwahati is expected to see close contests instead of just a one-sided sweep.
- Edge but not certainty: Exit polls have indicated an advantage for the ruling alliance.
- Opposition optimism: Rival parties have so far remained confident of pulling off surprises.
- Shifting early trends: Initial leads might as well change through the morning as counting progresses.
- High attention race: Guwahati remains one of the most closely watched urban battlegrounds.
Guwahati election result LIVE: How will the counting unfold?
Every constituency will go through multiple rounds of EVM counting after postal ballots are tallied. In the first few rounds, early leads are likely to fluctuate, especially in close contests. Final trends generally stabilize after a substantial number of rounds are completed.
Guwahati election esult LIVE: Tight security as tensions rise on counting day
Security has reportedly been stepped up at all counting centres in Guwahati, with multi-layered arrangements in place. There is increased vigilance following allegations and counter-allegations in the run-up to counting day. While political parties have deployed counting agents, authorities have demanded that there be strict adherence to counting protocols.
Guwahati election esult LIVE: Urban vs suburban divide
Guwahati’s electorate notably spans both dense urban wards and rapidly expanding suburban zones. Analysts will be keeping an eye on voting patterns and whether they differ between core city areas and peripheral regions. If such a divide emerges, it could be decisive in constituencies where margins are expected to be narrow.
Guwahati election result LIVE: ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg’ as a flashpoint
‘‘Justice for Zubeen Garg” has emerged as an emotional talking point during the campaign. The tragedy has resonated particularly among younger voters and cultural groups. Garg’s death is not a traditional electoral issue, but it has certainly become symbolic of broader sentiments around identity, accountability and public voice in Assam’s political discourse.
Guwahati election result LIVE: Key issues being highlighted this year
This year, voters in Guwahati are largely focusing on everyday urban concerns. Such as flooding during monsoons, worsening traffic congestion, infrastructure strain, and rising cost of living. Among other issues that also featured are employment opportunities and city planning in rapidly expanding suburbs. One central election has been governance in the evolving metro landscape.
Guwahati election result LIVE: High voter turnout and mixed signals
Assam saw one of its highest voter turnouts in recent elections. However, Guwahati’s urban turnout remained slightly lower than the state average. Both major alliances are now interpreting the numbers in their favour; while the ruling side sees it as a sign of organisational strength and voter retention, the opposition claims to reflect understated anti-incumbency and silent voters
Guwahati election result LIVE: What exit polls are saying
While most exit polls projected an advantage for the BJP-led alliance across Assam, Guwahati’s urban seats were largely viewed as tighter contests. While some agencies indicated narrow margins in at least two constituencies, opposition parties have called these projections misleading.
Guwahati election eesult LIVE: Key constituencies to watch
While Dispur and Guwahati Central are shaping up as the most closely contested urban seats, Jalukbari’s political weight makes it a high-profile constituency. New Guwahati is a newly carved seat, so it is being closely tracked for any surprise trends. Dimoria is also under focus. It is a reserved constituency with mixed urban-rural demographics.
Guwahati election result LIVE: Counting begins across Guwahati at 8 am
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am across all five Guwahati constituencies—Dispur, Jalukbari, Guwahati Central, New Guwahati and Dimoria. Postal ballots will be taken up first, with initial trends likely to emerge within 30–45 minutes. EVM counting will follow in multiple rounds, though clearer leads are expected only after the first few rounds are completed.