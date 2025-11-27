New Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia has imposed a campus-wide ban on a PhD scholar for the remaining duration of his doctoral programme, for "unnecessarily" organising a march to commemorate the Batla House encounter anniversary, among other reasons, officials said. Jamia bans PhD scholar from campus over protest marking Batla House encounter anniversary

The scholar, Saurabh Tripathi, who is also affiliated with AISA, has been declared "out of bounds for all purposes", an official order issued by the chief proctor said.

The order dated November 20 states that the university’s Discipline Committee examined three cases against Tripathi — "causing nuisance and disturbing the Semester Examination…" on May 7, "disturbing the peaceful academic and research environment of the university campus" on August 13, and "endangering the safety and security of university students, staff, and property by unnecessarily organising gathering and march to commemorate the 'Batla House Encounter'…" on September 19.

After reviewing evidence, including CCTV footage, the committee found him "guilty", the order said.

However, it noted that "taking into consideration the fact that as a research scholar of a central university, valuable resources of the nation and significant efforts of the university are invested in him", Triapthis’s rustication was avoided, taking a lenient view.

Instead, the committee imposed a strict campus ban, stating: "The Jamia Millia Islamia campus, except the Proctor Office with prior appointment only, shall remain out of bounds for him for all purposes for the remaining period of PhD."

The order further directs him to submit a "bond of good conduct in future" within 10 days and clarifies that "any further violation… shall invite immediate withdrawal of permission and/or cancellation of PhD admission".

The All India Students' Association condemned the action, calling it "a targeted campus ban".

In a statement, it said the incidents cited were "peaceful protests" and alleged that the administration punished Tripathi while "the real culprit" referring to the chief security advisor faced no action.

"This is an attack on the dissent of the whole student community," the outfit said, demanding immediate revocation of the ban.

Tripathi told PTI, "This is an injustice with a PhD scholar. I will go to court against this."

Several students were detained on September 19 during a protest marking the 17th anniversary of the Batla House encounter, where AISA reiterated its long-standing demand for a judicial probe into the 2008 incident.

