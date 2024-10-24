Jamia blames ‘outsiders’ for campus scuffle, says incident ‘sponsored’ to disrupt peace

Nearly 24 hours after Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University witnessed a scuffle between two groups of students even as a Diwali event was being held at the campus, the university administration, in a statement on Wednesday evening, blamed ‘outsiders’ for the chaos, claiming it was ‘sponsored to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere.’ New Delhi, India - Oct. 23, 2024: Heavy Police force deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia after the call of protest by ABVP in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)

“It appears to be a completely sponsored incident and there seems to be involvement of some outsiders in it to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the university,” the statement read, according to The Times of India.

Further, the release noted how the event was peaceful until 7:30 pm when some ‘unidentified persons’ began sloganeering, leading to counter-sloganeering by the other side.

“We have filed a formal complaint at the Jamia Nagar police station against the unidentified persons in this matter,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia vice-chancellor Mohammad Shakeel said once the troublemakers are identified, strict action will be taken against them.

“There are disruptive elements intent on creating unrest on the campus. The students involved are yet to be identified due to the commotion, but if anyone can provide evidence of their (the troublemakers') identities, we will take appropriate action against them. This appears to be a coordinated effort to instigate chaos,” Shakeel told TOI.

Reportedly, ‘communal slogans’ were raised by both sides against each other during the event, and ‘rangoli’ prepared by one group was destroyed by the other, resulting in the scuffle. Also, one side allegedly chanted pro-Palestine slogans.

Following the incident, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed outside Jamia Milla Islamia as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday evening, police dispersed a few students who had gathered outside the university, demanding permission to hold a Diwali event.

“No one was detained. Some people were removed from outside the campus. They were not students," an officer said.