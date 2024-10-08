Who is Raman Bhalla? Candidate leading stronghold of the Congress, RS Pura- Jammu South

Former minister and working president of the Congress's J&K unit, Raman Bhalla, is contesting from RS Pura-Jammu South constituency as assembly election results are being announced today, October 8. Former minister and working president of the Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit Raman Bhalla. ((HT Photo))

As the vote counting progresses, Bhalla, 61, is facing his closest rival, Dr Narinder Singh Raina from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Raina is presently leading.

The counting is currently underway.

The RS Pura-Jammu South constituency, known for its Basmati farmers, has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress party. However, recent changes are shaking things up, as the seat, once reserved for Scheduled Castes, is now open to candidates from the general category.

This area stretches along the Indo-Pak International Border in the Jammu district and has witnessed intense clashes during ceasefire violations by Pakistan, going to polls in the third and final phase on October 1.

The stakes are even higher now due to the new boundaries set after the 2022 delimitation, and the constituency went to polls in the third and final phase on October 1.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Bhalla, the candidate from the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency representing the grand old party, maintained a lead of around 5,000 votes.

A two-time MLA, Bhalla has also served as the minister for housing in Jammu and Kashmir under chief minister Omar Abdullah.

He holds a graduate degree and has identified himself as a lawyer and social activist. According to his election affidavit, he has total assets valued at ₹9.2 crore and liabilities amounting to ₹81.8 lakh.

His declared annual income is ₹26.6 lakh. Bhalla has no pending criminal cases, including any serious offenses.

Bhalla's campaign for votes in the constituency focused on providing basic amenities for the people while accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of neglecting public welfare.

The Congress leader has been very loyal to the party high command and has played a key role in managing the campaigns of star campaigners in the lead-up to the assembly elections in the Union Territory.