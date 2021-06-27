Civilian injured in yesterday's grenade attack in Srinagar dies

One of the four civilians, who was injured in Saturday's grenade attack in Srinagar's Barbarshah area, succumbed to his injuries, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday.

The attack took place on a joint patrol party of the Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Saturday at around 6pm. “The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” a police official said.

A case was registered in the matter and the area was cordoned and searches were underway, police said. An investigation is underway.