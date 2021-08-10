Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist slain in Rajouri’s Thannamandi encounter identified
india news

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist slain in Rajouri’s Thannamandi encounter identified

Ramees Ahmad Tantray was killed in a joint operation On August 6 by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in an encounter during a search operation in the general area of village Pangai in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Two AK 47 assault rifles with nine magazines and 232 rounds along with four grenades were recovered from the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on August 6. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday identified one of the two terrorists killed in an encounter on August 6 in Pangai village in Thannamandi area of Rajouri district as Ramees Ahmad Tantray, son of Mohammad Yusuf Tantray of Ramnagri in Shopian district. A police spokesman said that records show that Tantray had travelled to Pakistan legally but never returned.

“One of the terrorists has been identified as Ramees Ahmad Tantray, son of Mohammad Yusuf Tantray of Ramnagri in Shopian, who had travelled to Pakistan on a valid Indian passport in February 2018 and was not known to have returned thereafter. Further verification of this is in process. The identity of the second terrorist is yet to be ascertained,” the police spokesman said.

Ramees Ahmad Tantray was killed in a joint operation On August 6 by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in an encounter during a search operation in the general area of village Pangai.

Two AK 47 assault rifles with nine magazines and 232 rounds, four grenades, ammunition pouches, batteries, bandages, pills and other materials of day to day use were recovered from their possession, said police.

The joint cordon and search operation is still in progress while parallel investigation in the case continues following the registration of a case under the Explosive Substance Act at Thannamandi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar

Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP