Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist slain in Rajouri’s Thannamandi encounter identified

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday identified one of the two terrorists killed in an encounter on August 6 in Pangai village in Thannamandi area of Rajouri district as Ramees Ahmad Tantray, son of Mohammad Yusuf Tantray of Ramnagri in Shopian district. A police spokesman said that records show that Tantray had travelled to Pakistan legally but never returned.

“One of the terrorists has been identified as Ramees Ahmad Tantray, son of Mohammad Yusuf Tantray of Ramnagri in Shopian, who had travelled to Pakistan on a valid Indian passport in February 2018 and was not known to have returned thereafter. Further verification of this is in process. The identity of the second terrorist is yet to be ascertained,” the police spokesman said.

Ramees Ahmad Tantray was killed in a joint operation On August 6 by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in an encounter during a search operation in the general area of village Pangai.

Two AK 47 assault rifles with nine magazines and 232 rounds, four grenades, ammunition pouches, batteries, bandages, pills and other materials of day to day use were recovered from their possession, said police.

The joint cordon and search operation is still in progress while parallel investigation in the case continues following the registration of a case under the Explosive Substance Act at Thannamandi police station.