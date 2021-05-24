Jammu and Kashmir to accelerate vaccination of 18 to 45 years age group

Jammu and Kashmir administration said it was accelerating the Covid vaccination drive from Monday in a systematic and phased manner to cover around 6 million residents in the age group of 18 to 45 years and aimed to finish administering the first dose of the vaccine to those above 45 years in the next few days.

The administration said the ramped up drive will prioritise coverage of high-risk and vulnerable individuals in the targeted age group.

The director general of Family Welfare and Immunisation department, Dr Saleem ur Rehman, said 32, 000 people were vaccinated on Saturday, a day before a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam announced that the union territory was ramping up the drive.

The J&K government spokesman said an excessive outreach programme will begin from May 25 with a targeted vaccination rate of 40,000-50,000 doses per day.

The administration has included shopkeepers , dhabawallas, hotel staff, street vendors; door-to-door service delivery workers such as barbers, repairmen etc; drivers and conductors; lawyers; journalists; teaching staff; government employees on Covid duty or in active field offices; construction workers; tourism sector workers; people with disabilities; widows and single mothers; orphans; and persons with co-morbid conditions in the category of high-risk and vulnerable individuals who will be prioritised for vaccination in the 18-45 age group.

Officials claimed that Jammu and Kashmir was currently leading in vaccinating people aged above 45 years with 62% of its eligible population inoculated with both doses compared to the national average of 32%.

“Within J&K, 4 districts have so far achieved 90% coverage in this age group. It is further expected that the remaining population in the 45+ age category will be covered within a few days,” the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, UT’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had directions district commissioners (DCs) to scale-up the drive after reports of low vaccination rate in some districts.

As many as 51 people lost their lives to Covid-19 on Sunday in the UT, taking May’s fatalities to 1,282 and overall death toll to 3,564. The region also recorded 3,308 fresh infections, taking the overall cases to 2, 70,621.