Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.48 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on August 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 25, 2024, is 6.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.48 °C and 8.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.12 °C and 7.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 2.48 °C and 8.07 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 26, 2024
|5.97 °C
|Rain and snow
|August 27, 2024
|7.13 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|5.18 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|7.01 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|7.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|6.64 °C
|Rain and snow
|September 1, 2024
|8.33 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|25.95 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
