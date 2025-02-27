Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -14.23 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 27, 2025, is -11.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -14.23 °C and -10.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -13.05 °C and -9.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.

With temperatures ranging between -14.23 °C and -10.75 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 -11.63 Snow March 1, 2025 -10.06 Snow March 2, 2025 -12.82 Snow March 3, 2025 -12.03 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 -13.80 Snow March 5, 2025 -12.77 Snow March 6, 2025 -11.00 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



