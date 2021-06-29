Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu court remands man to 10 days' police custody in IED recovery case
Jammu court remands man to 10 days’ police custody in IED recovery case

Police had recovered 5-6kg of IED from him at Narwal in Jammu city on Sunday. The man was arrested under sections 121, 122 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 13, 18, 23, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 4/5 of Explosives Act
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Special judge Sunit Gupta on Monday remanded an alleged terror suspect, Nadeem-ul-Haq of Banihal in Ramban district, to 10 days of police custody. Police had recovered 5-6kg of IED from him at Narwal in Jammu city on Sunday.

The judge, after going through the case, remanded him to 10 days’ police custody.

The man was arrested under sections 121, 122 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 13, 18, 23, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 4/5 of Explosives Act.

Also Read | NIA to probe drone attack at Jammu airport, says Centre

“Since the matter is heinous in nature and some important aspects are required to be ascertained in the case for which police remand of the accused is required for the purpose of investigation. Hence, the petition is allowed and accused is remanded to the police custody for ten days from June 28 to July 7,” said the judge.

