J&K's Rajouri records over 100 forest fire incidents, 850 hectares impacted

More than 100 forest fire incidents have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district this season, affecting around 850 hectares of forest land, Conservator of Forests, West Circle Rajouri, Sat Pal (IFS), said on Sunday.

The forest department has been continuously working to contain the fires, which have been fuelled by the ongoing heatwave, dry weather and presence of highly inflammable Chir pine forests in the region.(ANI Video Grab)

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Speaking to ANI, Sat Pal said the forest department has been continuously working to contain and control the fires, which have been fuelled by the ongoing heatwave, dry weather conditions and the presence of highly inflammable Chir pine forests in the region.

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"Whenever a forest fire incident occurs, try to extinguish it immediately. The initial few minutes are the most critical. Since our staff and resources often take time to reach remote or hilly areas, I urge people, especially those travelling or moving about during the summer, to exercise caution. Please avoid discarding items like bidis or cigarettes," Sat Pal told ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} He appealed to residents to promptly alert the authorities in case of any forest fire incident and assist in preventing the spread of flames. "If you encounter a fire, try to contain it right away and inform the department," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appealed to residents to promptly alert the authorities in case of any forest fire incident and assist in preventing the spread of flames. "If you encounter a fire, try to contain it right away and inform the department," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Conservator said the department is increasingly relying on technology for early detection of forest fires. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Conservator said the department is increasingly relying on technology for early detection of forest fires. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are receiving significant help from technology for detection. The Forest Survey of India (Dehradun) has registered the contact details of our staff. As soon as a fire occurs in their area, we immediately receive the location coordinates and a fire alert," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are receiving significant help from technology for detection. The Forest Survey of India (Dehradun) has registered the contact details of our staff. As soon as a fire occurs in their area, we immediately receive the location coordinates and a fire alert," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, he noted that reaching the affected areas remains a major challenge due to the district's difficult terrain and lack of road connectivity in several locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he noted that reaching the affected areas remains a major challenge due to the district's difficult terrain and lack of road connectivity in several locations. {{/usCountry}}

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"The real challenge lies in reaching the site and bringing the fire under control, particularly because some remote areas lack road accessibility," he added.

Highlighting the vulnerability of the region, Sat Pal said Rajouri comprises two forest divisions spread across a vast hilly landscape dominated by Chir pine forests, which are highly prone to catching fire.

"Rajouri comprises two forest divisions and covers a vast, hilly terrain that is highly susceptible to forest fires. This is largely because the forests here consist primarily of Chir pine," he said.

He further stated that while the department is making every effort to reduce the impact of forest fires, some damage to wildlife habitats is unavoidable. "There is inevitably some harm to wildlife and bird nests in certain areas, we are striving to minimise such losses as much as possible. Weather conditions play a significant role in this," he said.

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The Forest Department has reiterated its commitment to protecting forest resources and sought public cooperation to tackle the growing threat of forest fires in the district.

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