Heatwave, paddy sowing push season’s peak power demand in Punjab to over 16,000 MW

Patiala: Punjab recorded its highest power demand of the season at 16,130 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday afternoon, as soaring temperatures and the ongoing paddy transplantation drive sharply increased electricity consumption across the state. Punjab recorded its highest power demand of the season at 16,130 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday afternoon, as soaring temperatures and the ongoing paddy transplantation drive sharply increased electricity consumption across the state.

The demand crossed the 16,000 MW mark for the first time this season, with daytime temperatures rising above 43°C in several districts and touching 46.2°C in Bathinda, intensifying the use of cooling appliances and agricultural pumping systems.

Officials said the spike is primarily driven by the third and final phase of paddy transplantation, which began on June 9 across remaining districts under a phased irrigation schedule designed to manage groundwater usage and stagger power demand.

Demand rising steadily, nearing last year’s peak

Electricity demand had already climbed to around 15,400 MW on Tuesday before rising further the next day. The current level is close to last year’s demand of 16,192 MW recorded on June 10. Punjab’s peak power demand in 2025 reached an all-time high of 17,300 MW on July 5.

The sharp rise in load is beginning to strain the distribution network, with reports of overloaded transformers and localised power disruptions emerging from several urban and semi-urban pockets. Residents in some areas also reported intermittent outages as the utility struggled to balance supply during peak hours.

Despite rising demand, Punjab’s own generation remained limited at around 5,286 MW during peak hours. To bridge the widening gap, the state depended heavily on external procurement and alternative sources.

Power drawn from the northern grid stood at about 10,558 MW, while solar generation contributed around 444 MW during daylight hours. State-owned thermal plants generated 1,336 MW, and private thermal stations added approximately 2,783 MW, with hydropower also supplementing supply.

Overall generation was constrained due to the shutdown of some units, including two units at the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, Ropar, and one unit at the Goindwal thermal plant, both affected by technical faults.

Ready to handle peak load: PSPCL

Officials from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said the current demand remains within manageable limits.

“There has been a rise in power demand, but arrangements are in place to handle up to 17,500 MW. So far, demand is below capacity, and expected rainfall activity over the next 48 hours may help ease the load,” director (generation), PSPCL, Punerdeep Singh Brar said.

Bathinda sizzles at 46.2° C

The hot weather conditions sweeping Punjab remained unabated on Wednesday, with Bathinda sizzling at 46.2 degrees Celsius. At several other places in the state, maximum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal limits.

Hot weather conditions also prevailed in Amritsar, which recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, over three notches above normal limits. Ludhiana recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, over five degrees above normal, while Patiala also recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius. Ferozepur registered a high of 43.3 degrees Celsius.

Temporary relief in sight

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph, and hailstorms at isolated places on June 11 and 12. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places on June 13, 14, 15 and 16.

“This will help us as maximum temperatures are expected to drop. It will also benefit farmers,” said a senior PSPCL official.

Despite the short-term weather relief, experts caution that Punjab may see new peak demand records in the coming weeks as paddy transplantation continues and high summer temperatures persist. Authorities have urged consumers to use electricity judiciously to reduce pressure on the grid and minimise localised outages.