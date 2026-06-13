Amarnath Yatra: Jammu SSP chairs security review meet

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Jammu) Joginder Singh chaired a comprehensive security management and coordination meeting at District Police Lines (DPL) to review and strengthen security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Saturday. Jammu senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh during a meeting on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The deliberations focused on ensuring seamless coordination among all stakeholders for the yatra’s safe and peaceful conduct.

During the meeting, the SSP emphasised the need for heightened vigilance and directed all concerned agencies to intensify patrolling, conduct surprise Naka checks, and ensure the strategic deployment of quick reaction teams (QRTs) for prompt response to any contingency.

Senior officers of district police, Jammu, representatives of CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, intelligence agencies, civil administration, traffic police, telecommunication departments, and disaster management authorities attended the meeting.

Detailed discussions covered law and order management, traffic regulation, crowd management, border security, emergency response mechanisms, and inter-agency coordination.

Special emphasis was placed on technology-driven security measures, including enhanced CCTV surveillance, real-time monitoring through integrated control rooms, and strengthening communication networks to facilitate swift information sharing and response.

The SSP Jammu underscored the importance of community participation and public cooperation in maintaining a secure environment during the yatra. Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police unit or control room.