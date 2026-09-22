Man accused of harassing two minors in Bihar's Jamui shot in leg by cops

Nandan Yadav, the main accused behind the alleged harassment of two minors in Bihar's Jamui, was shot in the leg by cops. Yadav and one more person accused in the case have been arrested.

The man accused of harassing two minors in Bihar's Jamui was shot in the leg by cops. (Jamui Police/X)

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A Class 10 girl and her male friend, both teenagers, were allegedly harassed in Bihar's Jamui, around 150km from Patna, on September 19. The two were headed back from a scenic spot on a two-wheeler when the accused intercepted them on the pretext of ‘moral policing’.

The girl was allegedly grabbed, groped and sexually assaulted, and the boy was thrashed by the accused. The incident came to light through a viral video, which cops have now established was shot by one Ramashish Choudhary, who remains absconding.

Also Read: SIT formed, video takedown initiated after 2 minors harassed in Bihar's Jamui

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{{^usCountry}} The latest arrests come after the formation of a special investigation team (SIT), headed by sub-divisional police officer Deepti Monali. Three people were earlier arrested in the case. Victims didn't file complaint, cops traced them {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest arrests come after the formation of a special investigation team (SIT), headed by sub-divisional police officer Deepti Monali. Three people were earlier arrested in the case. Victims didn't file complaint, cops traced them {{/usCountry}}

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While the two victims didn't file any complaint due to fear and threats by the accused, a purported video of the incident went viral, sparking massive outrage.

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“Although the incident is two days old, no complaint was made before us by the boy or the girl till Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims with the help of the registration number of a vehicle visible in the clip,” Jamui superintendent of police (SP) Vishwajeet Dayal told reporters.

An FIR under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the BNS was later filed. While victims didn't name the accused, cops traced and arrested three people based on the viral clip.

Also Read: 72 hours in Bihar's Jamui: How a harassment video triggered police action, political row

Minors attacked on way back from outing

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The minor teens attended a coaching class together. On September 19, they left the class together to visit a nearby spot and take photos. On their way back, the accused intercepted them on the pretext of “moral policing”, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and thrashed the boy.

Police said one of the suspects appeared to have recorded the incident on his mobile phone, which later went viral and sparked huge outrage online.

“In our preliminary investigation, we have found that the video of the assault was taken by one of the miscreants and later, it is most likely, one of those involved in the offence had made it viral in social media. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” a senior police officer earlier told HT.

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Authorities have also started the process to have the footage removed from social-media platforms.

Deep Dive What led to the police action in the Jamui harassment case? The police action was triggered by the viral video showing two minors being harassed. The video sparked national outrage and prompted officials to take immediate action, including forming a Special Investigation Team. Why are social media users being warned against sharing the video of the Jamui harassment incident? Authorities have warned social media users against sharing the video because it involves minors and could violate their privacy, which is punishable under the POCSO Act, the IT Act, and the Juvenile Justice and Penal Code. How did the police identify the suspects in the Jamui harassment case? The police identified the suspects using video analysis from the viral footage and traced the victims through the vehicle registration number visible in the video.