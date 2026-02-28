Jan Ashirwad Yatra: BJP launches outreach programme ahead of Assam assembly polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a statewide outreach programme Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Assam ahead of the assembly polls. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the yatra’s first phase. (Sourced)

“We will go to the people and speak about the work we have done, but we will also listen to them. There are some works we could not complete in the last five years, and for that I will apologise to the people,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he launched the yatra’s first phase, which will continue until March 9, from Dhekiajuli’s Gupteshwar Temple. He said the party is seeking another opportunity to continue the development works.

Sarma said the yatra is meant to highlight the government’s achievements and to listen to the people’s concerns at the grassroots level. He added that they plan to directly engage voters in both rural and urban areas.

“The party plans to highlight achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, employment, and social welfare schemes, while also focusing on issues related to Assam’s cultural identity and demographic balance,” Sarma said. He added that a social media initiative titled “Reel on Development” has also been planned to attract young voters.

The yatra will be paused on March 3 and 4 due to the Doul Utsav festival and from March 10 to March 15 because of key government programmes, including the disbursement of Orunodoi funds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled visit Assam, and a BJP youth conference will also be held in Guwahati.

After resuming in mid-March, the campaign is expected to cover over 400 km across important assembly constituencies. The BJP said the yatra aims to connect with around 100,000 people daily through public meetings, roadshows, and community interactions. It added that the yatra seeks to establish direct contact with people and to communicate the developmental and welfare initiatives of the Union and state governments.