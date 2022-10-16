Jana Sena Party chief cancels public outreach event after police notice

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan cancelled his public outreach programme “Praja Vani” (People’s voice) in Visakhapatnam after the local police issued a notice prohibiting him from holding any rallies and meetings in the city.

The development comes a day after some Jana Sena Party workers allegedly attacked the convoy of the ministers of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government near the Visakhapatnam airport, officials aware of the developments said.

Visakhapatnam east sub-division assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Harshitha Chandra, served the notice to Pawan Kalyan while he was addressing a press conference.

The notice said, “Section 30 of The Police Act was in force under the east zone limits of Visakhapatnam from October 1, prohibiting gatherings, meetings, processions, rallies etc. The orders will remain in force till October 31.”

“Despite the orders, you being the leader of Jana Sena Party led a group of people consisting of more than 500 people gathered at the airport, Visakhapatnam around 4.30 pm on Saturday and conducted a huge rally via NAD Junction to Novotel Hotel, Beach road in clear violation of the promulgated orders (sic).” the notice said.

It also said that “the mob consisting of followers of JSP under your leadership attacked ministers, civilians and police officials and caused disturbance to the public order and commission of grave offences in which, public representatives, some civilians and police officers also sustained grievous injuries and at the risk of their lives.”

The ACP warned Kalyan of serious legal action if there was any violation of the prohibitory orders.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Jana Sena workers gathered in large numbers outside the airport to welcome Kalyan, and at the same time, a convoy of ministers – Jogi Ramesh and R K Roja, besides other senior YSRCP leaders, including Y V Subba Reddy and Perni Nani reached the airport to leave for Vijayawada, after attending the ‘Visakha Garjana’ rally in support of three capitals.

The police arrested nearly 100 Jana Sena workers and leaders for allegedly attacking the convoy and registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kalyan said the party accepted the notice, adding that Jana Sena was in no way connected with the gathering of people at the airport as the flight from Hyderabad landed at 4.40 pm on Saturday.

“It’s very unfortunate to witness such high-handed police behaviour In Visakhapatnam.JSP has always held the AP Police force in high esteem. Arresting our leaders is unwarranted,” Kalyan said in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

“I request @dgpapofficial to intervene and release our leaders immediately. I shall be forced to express my solidarity at the Police Station.”

