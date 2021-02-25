IND USA
Janata curfew, weekend lockdown: Maha districts impose curbs amid Covid spike
A deserted street in Amravati during its seven-day lockdown.(PTI)
Janata curfew, weekend lockdown: Maha districts impose curbs amid Covid spike

The district administration in Latur has decided to implement 'Janata curfew' on February 27 and 28 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST

With a four-month high in the single-day spike of Covid0-19 cases, the situation in Maharashtra has taken a severe turn now as what began as a concentrated outbreak of infections has now started spreading elsewhere in the state. The resurgence was first reported from Vidarbha districts — Amravati, Yavatmal, to be particular. But on Wednesday, Mumbai, which is far away from the Vidarbha districts of eastern Maharashtra reported four-digit daily infection (1,167) — the highest since November 2020.

Many of the districts have imposed night curfews, local lockdown to contain the spread. Educational institutions have been closed till the first week of March in most cases.

Here is a district-wise list of restrictions presently in force in Maharashtra

Latur

The district administration in Latur has decided to implement 'Janata curfew' on February 27 and 28 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew. This will be like a weekend lockdown, but the administration is avoiding the term 'lockdown'. Janata curfew is more like a voluntary cufew.

Solapur

Night curfew has been in place in Solapur starting from Wednesday. There will be no movement between 11pm and 5am. The night curfew will be in place till March 7.

Schools, except classes of 11 and 12, will be closed.

Outdoor sports competitions have been banned. Only 50 people allowed at wedding ceremonies.

Aurangabad

Night curfew between 11pm and 6am in Aurangabad city till March 8.

Nashik

Nashik is under night curfew between 11pm to 5am from February 22, till further orders.

Nagpur

In Nagpur, schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut till March 7. Major markets will not open on Saturdays and Sundays during this period. Marriage halls will be non-operational from February 25 to March 7.

Parbhani

Parbhani district of Aurangabad division has decided to close places of worship and announced a travel ban from 11 Vidarbha districts, which include Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Bhandara, Gondia and Wardha.

Jalna

Jalna of Aurangabad district has closed educational institutions till March 31. The district administration has also closed Shri Rajur Ganpati temple in Bhokardan tehsil.

Amravati

A week-long lockdown is going on in Amravati which will continue till 8am on March 1. Only essential services are open for these seven days.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks have been ordered to remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc have not been permitted, officials said.

Yavatmal

A 10-day lockdown in Yavatmal began on February 18.

The judicial working hours in Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts have been restricted to five hours a day.

Pune

All educational institutes in Pune are closed till February 28.

The timing of hotels and restaurants has been restricted till 11pm starting from February 22.

A night curfew from 11pm to 6am is in place.

