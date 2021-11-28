Japanese film ‘Ring Wandering’ bags top honour at IFFI

PANAJI: Japanese director Masakazu Kaneko’s Ring Wandering, which explores Tokyo’s wartime past, bagged the coveted Golden Peacock Award at the closing ceremony of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa on Sunday.

The Ring Wandering, which captures the story of a labourer and an aspiring manga artist, whose search for bones to complete his art piece unearths war-time memories, won the top honour in the International Competition section for being a “beautifully photographed combination of fantasy and manga-inspired reality, reflecting a fascination with the echoes of the past reverberating in present-day Japanese society”.

“Though seeking to bring war-time memories to life, the film is not a war film; rather, it is centred on human relationships and exhorts us to think beyond the limits of what is readily comprehensible to us,” the jury noted in its commendation of the film.

The Golden Peacock has a cash prize of ₹20 lakh for Kaneko and ₹20 lakh for producer Takashi Shiotsuki.

Czech Republic’s Václav Kadrnka won the Silver Peacock for Best Director for Saving One Who Is Dead, while the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) was bagged by Jitendra Joshi for his performance in Nikhil Mahajan’s Godavari. Joshi, who is also the Marathi-language drama’s co-producer, received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

Godavari also shared the Silver Peacock for Special Jury Award with Brazilian actor Renata Carvalho for her performance in Rodrigo de Oliveira’s The First Fallen.

The Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) went to Angela Molina for Charlotte.

Russian Director Roman Vasyanov’s The DORM received a special mention for its “impactful narration of the complicated and corrupted society of 1984 USSR”.

Director Mari Alessandrini’s Zahorí, which “lampoons religion and colonisation and gives respect to the organic indigenous people of Patagonia in an elegant and visually intelligent way”, won the Best Debut Feature Film award.

Spanish film ‘The Wealth of the World’ by debut Director Simon Farriol also received a special mention in the Debut Competition Category.

For the first time, the BRICS Film Festival was also held alongside the International Film Festival of India, in which a special package of films from the five countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- was showcased.

The festival’s closing ceremony was attended by Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, and Bollywood personalities Hema Malini and actor Manoj Bajpayee, among others.