Jarkiholi’s charges show frustration: Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCSS) DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that the allegations made by BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over sex tape were the result of his frustration.

Jarkiholi on Monday sought the arrest of Shivakumar and six others in connection with an alleged sex video in 2021. The Gokak MLA also demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the racket behind it.

“He was a minister but had to later step down and tried once again to become a minister. But his party (BJP) did not entertain him. This frustration has resulted in him losing his mental balance and it is natural. I feel sorry for him,” Shivakumar told reporters.

On the demand made by Jarkiholi to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and home minister Arga Jnanendra to get the entire episode investigated by the CBI, Shivakumar said: “Let them get it investigated by whichever agency they want. I do not want to comment. Right now my focus is on the political fight at the polls”.

On Monday, Jarkiholi said the woman and her accomplices including two people from Mandya should be arrested to bring out the truth in the case. He alleged that Congress leader Shivakumar tried to spoil his personal Ife. “I demand that the state government should hand over the case to the CBI. The girl should be arrested along with her accomplices, including two people from Mandya, whose names I will disclose before the CBI,” Jarkiholi said.

Jarkiholi on Tuesday held a lengthy discussion with CM Bommai. “Ramesh Jarkiholi had a long meeting with the chief minister. He met him at his residence for 10 minutes, then travelled with him on the flight till Hubballi,” said a person close to the Chief Minister.

The meeting revolved mainly around the sex scandal and the alleged role of Shivakumar and a few others from Belagavi district. Jarkiholi had insisted that the case should be handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

The office of the Chief Minister didn’t give a statement confirming or denying the meeting.

In March 2021, Gokak MLA Jarkiholi had resigned as a minister over the sex-for-job scandal days after a video of the leader emerged, and the woman in the video claimed the minister promised her job. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of rape against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has filed a ‘B’ report in the case, stating there is no evidence to prove the charge or the other allegations made against him. The report was submitted in February 2022.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Balchandra Jarkiholi appealed to his brother to stop the debate and discussion over the sex tape. Jarkiholi who is a four-time MLA from Arabhavi constituency said that the debate is spoiling the reputation of the Jarkiholi family and that of DK Shivakumar. He said both leaders are mature and wise enough to avoid dragging the matter further.

“ They have (Shivakumar and Jarkiholi) established their image and career in the state with their own efforts, however, the current issue may create never recovering damage to their political, personal and family lives So, I beg you to please put an end to the matter,” Balchandra Jarkiholi appealed.

Balchandra Jarkiholi expressed fear about the adverse effects on his family if the Opposition used the matter in the election campaign. “I’m younger than all of you. So humbly beg you all to forget the past and concentrate on your re-election and your social responsibilities,” he appealed.

On Tuesday, another Jarkiholi brother and Congress leader Satish had said that the allegations by his elder brother were baseless and the Congress party should issue a clarification on the matter.

(With inputs from Hirekop Rajan Samuel)