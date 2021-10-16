Jashpur incident: BJP MP sits on Dharna, demands Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s visit, SIT, judicial inquiry into incident

Raigarh BJP MP Gomati Sai on Saturday sat on a dharna along with the local population over the Jashpur incident in Chhattisgarh, a day after one person died and several others were injured after a running car rammed into a religious rally. The minister also claimed that the police and the administration were involved in the incident and demanded a special investigation team (SIT) and a judicial inquiry regarding the incident, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This incident (in Jashpur) has happened with [a] well thought out strategy. Police and administration are involved in this. Smuggling is happening because of government,” ANI quoted Gomati Sai as saying.

Further she also questioned state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel for not visiting the place and mentioned that the CM went and visited Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. “If CM (Bhupesh Baghel) can go to Lakhimpur Kheri then why he can't come here?” she asked. “We demand SIT, judicial inquiry of this incident and culprits should be punished,” she added.

Also read | Jashpur incident: 1 dead, 17 injured; 2 cops suspended. What we know so far

The incident happened in Pathalgaon town in Jashpur district and a speeding vehicle ran over a group of people, who were on a procession to immerse idols of goddess Durga, HT had previously reported. Videos emerged of the incident, in which the car could be seen to proceed without stopping after it had rammed into the crowd. Also, the vehicle was later found at a short distance away from the side of the road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Babloo Vishwakarma, 21, and Shishupal Sahu, 26, both residents of Madhya Pradesh, were arrested on Friday regarding the incident. Also, CM Baghel announced a compensation of ₹50 lakhs to the dead victim’s family.

“The Jashpur incident is very sad and heartbreaking. The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police officers who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be done to all,” he had tweeted on Friday.

The Jashpur incident has been compared to a similar one in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, where a vehicle ran over a group of protesting farmers. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed and Union minister of state Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested regarding the violence. Farmers allege that the junior Mishra was present in one of the cars at the site, a claim which has been denied by the minister and his son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baghel reacted to the comparison with the Lakhimpur incident and said that the Uttar Pradesh police was shielding the minister’s son but in the Jashpur case the accused have been arrested and compensation was announced. The Uttar Pradesh government had previously asked Lucknow Airport to not allow the arrival of Baghel, who was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.