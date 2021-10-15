C’garh horror caught on video as SUV ploughs into procession; 1 dead, 15 hurt

RAIPUR: A sports utility vehicle (SUV) ploughed into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday, killing a man on the spot and leaving 15 more injured, police said

The horrifying incident, which took place in the district’s Pathalgaon town when the procession was headed for immersion of goddess Durga’s idol, was captured on camera by some people. The chilling videos shows the speeding SUV emerge out of nowhere, hit the people and run the people as it continued without slowing down.

The vehicle was later found a short distance away by the side of the car.

“One death has been reported till now. Around 15 injured are shifted to a government hospital,” said Superintendent of Police, Jashpur, Vijay Agarwal said.

ये वीडियो बेहद दर्दनाक है।



छत्तीसगढ़ में नशा माफियाओं के हौसले बुलंद हो गए हैं, अब क्या धार्मिक जुलूस निकालने वालों को ऐसे ही कुचल दिया जाएगा। जशपुर एसपी को तत्काल हटाया जाए।



मृतकों के परिजन को 50 लाख का मुआवजा और घायलों के इलाज की तुरंत व्यवस्था की जानी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/wzzHCF06lh — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) October 15, 2021

The two men in the vehicle, Babloo Vishwakarma, 21, and Shishupal Sahu, 26, residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli, were arrested.

In a post on Twitter, chief minister Bhupesh Bhaghel described the incident as “saddening and painful”.

“The accused were arrested immediately after the incident and action has been taken against some policemen who prima facie appeared guilty,” Baghel tweeted. He did not elaborate but added that an inquiry has been ordered.

Former chief minister Raman Singh promptly attacked the Congress.

In a reference to reports that the vehicle was smuggling marijuana when the incident took place, Raman Singh said asked if religious processions would be run over like this in Chhattisgarh where the drug mafia has been emboldened. He demanded the government announce ₹50 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the dead person.