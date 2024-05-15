Javed Akhtar's ‘Israel not answerable to…' post after Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale killed in Gaza

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Wednesday reacted sharply to the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (retired) in Gaza while he was working for the United Nations. Javed Akhtar questioned the “indiscreet” attacks by Israel, adding that it would not be answerable to anyone. He said that the country would, at most, issue an apology. Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar.(File)

“Retired colonel Waibhav Anil Kale working with UN in Rafah was Killed while going in the UN car to European hospital. That shows how indiscreet Israel ‘s attacks are but they are not answerable to any one. At the most there will a formal apology to our government and that’all. My heartfelt condolences to col kale‘s wife and two daughters. He was there to help bring peace,” Javed Akhtar wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Kale, 46, died while he was going from war-torn Rafah to a hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza.

On Wednesday, India said it is “deeply saddened” over the death of Kale. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York as well as its mission in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains of Kale to India.

In November last year, Javed Akhtar slammed Israel for justifying bombing Palestinian territories. He said in a post on X, “So now Israel is justifying its indiscriminate round the clock bombing on helpless civilians of Gaza by giving example of Hiroshima and Nagasaki . !!! .. and the so-called civilised world is listening . They are the same people who teach us human rights.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his condolences to Kale's family.

Taking to X, Kharge said, “Extremely saddened to know about the passing away of Colonel Anil Vaibhav Kale (Retd.) who sacrificed his life working for global peace while serving as UN Security Service Coordinator in Gaza. His untimely demise leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and dedication to peacekeeping. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

Kale served in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and retired two years ago to join the UN. He was working as the Security Coordinator in the UN's Department of Safety and Security (DSS) and had joined two months ago.

His cousin Chinmay Ashok Kale said Anil was extremely patriotic and that his service to the nation ran in his blood.

“He was very active and always up to something since childhood. However, he was also very dedicated to his family and would catch up and spend time with us whenever he could. Patriotism and service to the nation run in the veins of the Kale family. It was his grandfather's wish that he join the forces. He sat for the exam on several occasions but couldn't crack it. However, he did not lose heart and kept at it till he finally fulfilled his grandfather's dream by being drafted into the army,” news agency ANI quoted Chinmay Ashok Kale as saying.

The deputy spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General said in a statement, “The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning.”

The statement added that Waibhav had recently joined the United Nations as a security service coordinator and had been stationed in Gaza for about a month.

The Secretary-General also strongly condemned all attacks on UN personnel and urged for a thorough investigation into the matter.