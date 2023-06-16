Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress seethes at PM Modi as Nehru Memorial Museum set to be renamed

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 16, 2023 09:57 AM IST

According to a report, the museum, which bears the name of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, is being renamed as ‘Prime Ministers Museum & Society.’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday described prime minister Narendra Modi as a ‘small small man overburdened by his insecurities,’ as he reacted to a report that stated that the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) is being renamed to ‘Prime Ministers Museum & Society.’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI File Photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first PM whose name the NMML bears, has a ‘name and legacy’ as the architect of the Indian nation-state,' noted Ramesh.

“Pettines & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years, NMML has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure hose of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society. What won't Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state,” the Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications, said in a tweet.

“A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru,” the self-confessed ‘unapologetic Nehruvian’ added, referring to PM Modi.

