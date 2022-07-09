Jawan, terrorist killed in Kupwara encounter: Cops

A terrorist was killed during an infiltration bid at the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Tangdhar area on Friday, security officials said, adding that a soldier was also killed in the gunfight.

According to an officer of the J&K police, the army spotted suspicious movement along the LoC in the early hours of Friday. Army personnel then confronted terrorists trying to cross over into India which resulted in a gunfight.

The operation was still going on at the time of going to press. The police officer mentioned above confirmed the deaths of one terrorist and the soldier Jasvir Singh of the 6 JAK Rifle.

“It was an infiltration attempt that was foiled by the alert patrol,” said the officer.

The army launched a massive search operation in the forest area to search for any more infiltrators.

An AK-47 rifle, four pistols, five grenades, live ammunition and Pakistani currency were recovered from the site of the gunfight.