Jayalalithaa’s death: Ex-CM OPS appears before inquiry panel

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Monday appeared for the first time before an inquiry panel and in a veiled submission defended his demand for a probe into the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death. The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, set up in September 2017 by the previous AIADMK government to look into circumstances in connection with her death, put forth a question related to his media interviews years ago on this issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In total, as many as 78 questions were posed in proceedings that lasted for about 3 hours. Also, the building that houses the panel here briefly witnessed power outage and proceedings were adjourned to March 22. To several questions including those on the nature of medical treatment provided to Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam’s answer was, ‘I do not know.’ On his media interactions on matters related to the demand for setting up a panel of inquiry, during the period beginning with the start of his ‘Dharma Yudham’ and till he assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister, Panneerselvam replied that his views on that subject were correct. A probe into the late party matriarch’s death in December 2016 was a key demand of Panneerselvam, who spearheaded a ‘Dharma Yudham’, and had led a separate AIADMK faction, following her death. It was merged in August 2017 with K Palaniswami-led camp. With the unification of two factions, OPS became the Deputy Chief Minister. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister from February 2017 till last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Against this background, OPS’s answer to the panel is seen as a veiled defence of his demand for a probe into the late AIADMK supremo’s death. Answering another question, he replied that the Commission of Inquiry was set up based on people’s wishes.

From September 22, 2016, Jayalalithaa was treated at Apollo Hospitals here for various ailments and she passed away on December 5, 2016. Questions related to her hospitalisation and death were raised by a section of AIADMK workers and several others too had similar queries.

To a question on turning off CCTV cameras on the premises of Apollo Hospitals, Panneerselvam who was then part of the Cabinet, replied that he did not direct it.

The hospital had previously submitted that in view of Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation the cameras were switched off in some locations following instruction from officials. When asked on his view related to treating noted political personalities abroad, OPS answered that there was nothing wrong in availing it considering expertise and the nature of the health condition. He said, he had told his Cabinet colleagues that she could be treated abroad. The background to such questions could be traced to varied opinions and counter points on matters including functioning of CCTV cameras in the hospital and if or not the option of getting her treated abroad was considered. Panneerselvam also said that it was ‘Amma’ (Jayalalithaa) who appointed officials and ministers. It is seen as a rejection of any role for V K Sasikala, who was Jayalalithaa’s confidante. After the two camps came together, Sasikala was eased out of the AIADMK and a matter related to that is pending in a city court. Following Jayalalithaa’s death, she became the interim general secretary. From February 2017 to January 2021, she was in a Bengaluru prison and served 4-year sentence in view of conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}