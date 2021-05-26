Jayant Chaudhary elected new RLD president

Soon after he was elected the new national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday extended his party’s full support to the farmers’ proposed May 26 dharna to mark six months of their protest against the Centre’s three farm laws passed in September last year.

He asked his party leaders and workers to participate in the dharna in large numbers. He also appealed to the Centre to resolve the farmers’ issue by inviting them to a dialogue. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has organised the dharna.

Earlier, the decision to elevate Chaudhary, 42, who was till now the party vice president, was taken during a virtual meeting of the party’s national executive. His elevation to the post comes following the demise of party president and his father Ajit Singh, who had succumbed to Covid on May 6.

During the meeting, party’s general secretary Trilok Tyagi proposed Jayant’s name for the post of national president which was approved by former MP and national general secretary Munshiram Pal and unanimously supported by all members of the national executive.

In his first address after being elected president, he expressed his gratitude to his party leaders and workers and called upon them to follow in the footsteps of party ideologues Chaudhary Charan Singh (his grandfather and former PM) and Ajit Singh ( former union minister and a multiple-time MP). He also asked them to work towards making the party organisation stronger. He also said his party’s struggle to espouse the farmers’ cause will continue.

Expressing his concern over the prevailing pandemic, Jayant accused the state and the central governments of failing to control its spread. He said Covid vaccination in rural areas should be expedited with the help of accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and Aanganwadi workers.

Born on December 27, 1978, Jayant Chaudhary, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mathura (2009-2014), graduated from Delhi University and in 2002 did his MSc in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader and former member, state planning commission, prof Sudhir Panwar congratulated Jayant Chaudhary on his elevation as the RLD national president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON