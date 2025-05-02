Menu Explore
‘Pakistan, to extent that they're responsible…’: JD Vance's ‘cooperate’ advice over Pahalgam terror attack

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2025 10:36 AM IST

JD Vance also urged Pakistan to cooperate with India and hunt down terrorists that “sometimes” operate in their territory.

United States Vice President JD Vance, reacting to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people, expressed hope that it does not lead to a “broader regional conflict”. The attack happened when JD Vance was on his first official visit to India with his family from April 21-24.

The Pahalgam terror attack happened on the second day of JD Vance’s India visit.(AFP)
The Pahalgam terror attack happened on the second day of JD Vance’s India visit.(AFP)

He also urged Pakistan to cooperate with India and hunt down terrorists that “sometimes” operate in their territory.

Also read: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Kupwara, Uri, Akhnoor

JD Vance made the remarks during his interview with Fox News. When asked whether he was worried about India and Pakistan, Vance said, “Sure, I am worried about any time you see a hotspot breaking out, especially between two nuclear powers. We have obviously been in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan.”

“Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict. And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with,” he added.

Also read: Want no hate towards Muslims, Kashmiris: Vinay Narwal’s wife

Pahalgam attack

On April 22, some terrorists killed as many as 26 people, mostly Hindus, in Phalagam’s Baisaran meadow. Most of those people were tourists who had come to enjoy the lush and beautiful landscape of Kashmir valley. The terrorist attack was one of the deadliest on civilians in Kashmir in recent years.

The attack happened on the second day of JD Vance’s India visit. After the attack, JD Vance extended condolences to the victims and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Vance also called PM Modi after the attack and ensured that the US is ready to provide “all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism”.

“Vice President @VP @JDVance called Prime Minister @narendramodi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. He expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. PM thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity,” Jaiswal posted on X.

