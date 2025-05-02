Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Kupwara, Uri, Akhnoor

Pakistan forces on Thursday violated ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) at forward areas in Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor sectors, prompting India to respond in equal measure, said officials. Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard as schoolgirls walk along a street in Srinagar on Thursday. (AFP)

This was the seventh consecutive day of truce violations by Pakistan amid heightened hostilities in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local, and the slew of punitive measure from both nations that followed.

“On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms fire from across the LoC opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army responded proportionately,” said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

On Wednesday, the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan talked over hotline.

Since the night of April 24 after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistani troops have been opening unprovoked firing at various locations along the LoC.

India and Pakistan had agreed to a renewed ceasefire in February 2021, when the DGMOs of both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, comprising the International Border (IB), approximately 2,400km from Gujarat to Akhnoor in Jammu; the 740km LoC from Jammu to Leh; and the 110km Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) in the Siachen region.

The defence ministry reiterated an advisory from the information and broadcasting ministry asking media outlets to refrain from fake news.