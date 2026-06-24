...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

JD Vance suggested Indian and Saudi troops for peacekeeper role in Ukraine

The comments were made early on in the second Trump presidency, according to New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 06:47 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

US Vice President JD Vance had suggested that troops from India or Saudi Arabia, could be deployed as peacekeepers in Ukraine in a discussion at the White House on the American strategy on the Ukraine war, according to a new book published on Tuesday.

US Vice President JD Vance had suggested that troops from India or Saudi Arabia, could be deployed as peacekeepers in Ukraine (Nathan Howard/Pool Reuters via A)

The comments were made early on in the second Trump presidency, according to “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The Trump administration held a meeting in the Oval Office ten days after inauguration, where the President and his top advisers were receiving a briefing by retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, whom Trump appointed as special presidential envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

During the discussion, Kellogg presented a proposal titled “An America First Plan: Trump’s Historic Peace Deal for Russia-Ukraine War”, Haberman and Swan write. As part of the proposal, the US would not formally recognise Russia’s claims over occupied Ukrainian territory but would also include “a significant concession that Ukraine would not try to recapture already-lost territory by force” — an approach that led the gathering to discuss non-NATO peacekeepers.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick asked the executives, “What do we need to do to get you to commit to building new factories in the United States of America?” It was during this meeting that Trump brought up India while discussing tariffs, claiming that the country imposed duties of 175 per cent on American goods.

“Those who won’t build here are going to have massive tariffs to pay… not 20%, like 100%…We’re treated so unfairly. China tariffs us over 150 to 200 per cent, India 175 per cent,” Trump said, as per the book.

 
us news ukraine war jd vance donald trump narendra modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / JD Vance suggested Indian and Saudi troops for peacekeeper role in Ukraine
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.